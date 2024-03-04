Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police arrested a 70-year-old man who was reportedly armed with a gun in Fleetwood.

Officers were called to a home in Manor Road at 2.42pm on Saturday where the pensioner was arrested and taken into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Armed police return to Fleetwood on Sunday

Lancashire Police again deployed armed officers to the streets of Fleetwood on Sunday.

A huge police presence gathered outside West View health centre in Broadway, with armed officers called to the scene at around 2pm.