Lancashire Police armed officers arrest Fleetwood pensioner in Manor Road
Armed police arrested a 70-year-old man who was reportedly armed with a gun in Fleetwood.
Officers were called to a home in Manor Road at 2.42pm on Saturday where the pensioner was arrested and taken into custody.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Armed police return to Fleetwood on Sunday
Lancashire Police again deployed armed officers to the streets of Fleetwood on Sunday.
A huge police presence gathered outside West View health centre in Broadway, with armed officers called to the scene at around 2pm.
Lancashire Police have been approached for details. Full report to follow...