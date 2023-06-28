A man in his 30s died after coming off his scooter last Sunday – which has sparked a safety debate.

He had been riding along Middle Walk, near the Beach Patrol headquarters, when he is thought to have come off the scooter.

The rider suffered serious head and chest injuries, and later died despite the best efforts of emergency services.

E-Scooter rider died in accident on Blackpool promenade (Credit: Dave Nelson)

Public safety issue

The police boss expressed that more powers are needed to protect the public from e-scooters – which are an increasing issue across Lancashire.

Speaking to the Gazette, Andrew Snowden, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said:

"The use of e-scooters is increasingly being raised with me and it's an issue that legislation needs to catch up on to strengthen the actions that officers can take to better protect those who use e-scooters and the wider public."

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire

Bikes seized by police

Last year 965 bikes and quads were seized by Lancashire Police.

PCC Snowden added: “Ultimately, we want our roads and pavements to be as safe as possible for everyone, and officers will continue to use education, engagement and where necessary enforcement."

What does the law say about e-scooters?

Many people are unclear about where they can ride an e-vehicle. Here’s what the law says about this growing mode of transportation, according to a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.

Are e-scooters classed as motor vehicles?

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988, which means the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax.

E-scooter riders are not allowed to use a mobile phone or other handheld mobile device while riding, and are not allowed to ride through a red light. Doing so could lead to a fine and penalty points.

Drink-driving laws also apply to e-scooters. Drinking and riding could lead to court imposed fines, a driving ban and possible imprisonment

Where am I legally allowed to ride an e-scooter?

It's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it's illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces. If you're using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance.

Rented e-scooters will be insured via the rental operator, and can be used in approved areas.

It's legal to use an e-scooter on private land with the permission of the land owner.

Can I ride an e-scooter on the pavement?

It is illegal to ride an e-scooter on a pavement. Doing so is punishable by Fixed Penalty Notice and possible £50 fine.

What happens if an e-scooter is involved in an accident?

If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

If you're using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Who is legally allowed to ride an e-scooter?

To rent an e-scooter you must be at least 16 years old, hold the correct driving licence (category Q or P/M) and create an account with the rental company.

If you don't have a licence, or the correct licence, or are riding without insurance you could face a Fixed Penalty Notice.

How can I stay safe on an e-scooter?

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “When riding an e-scooter, we would always recommend wearing safety protection such as a helmet and to keep to the speed limit.”

Appeal for witnesses

“We are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam footage and to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

“If you think you may have seen something - even in the moments leading up to the collision, please let us know.”