Anger as bottles and flare thrown on to pitch during Blackpool's draw at Accrington

The actions of supporters who threw bottles and a flare towards the pitch during Blackpool's League One game against Accrington Stanley have been widely criticised.

Saturday's match was held up during the second half while a flare, thrown from the away end, was cleared from the pitch.

Bottles were also reportedly thrown, with one fan calling the acts "brainless".

After the match, a Blackpool Police spokesman said its was a case of "the minority spoiling it for the majority".

They added that the "bottles and smoke device" had been "roundly and correctly condemned" by the majority of fans from both clubs.

One fan on social media called those responsible "idiots", adding: "I hope our away allocation doesn’t get reduced if we are there next season."