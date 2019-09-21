Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Matty Virtue impresses as Blackpool labour to Accrington draw
Blackpool laboured to a draw against lowly Accrington Stanley thanks to Matty Virtue's dramatic last-gasp leveller.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10
Made a smart save before being beaten by Curtis Tilts own goal. Needs to be more commanding from crosses.
2. Ryan Edwards - 6/10
Defended well and was a threat aerially but still looks uneasy bringing the ball out from the back.
3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10
Didnt have much to do but carried out his duties well and with minimal fuss. Now one of the first names on the teamsheet.
4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10
Unfortunate to score an own goal but the defender didnt let the early setback affect the rest of his game.
