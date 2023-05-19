Andy Pilley, the owner of Fleetwood Town FC, was found guilty of fraud after an eight-month trial at Preston Crown Court.

After a complex fraud trial at Preston Crown Court which began in October, Pilley has been found guilty on all counts of the charges facing him, in relation to charges of mis-selling energy supplies. The jury reached a unanimous verdict on Friday afternoon and Pilley has been remanded in custody to await sentence.

His Honour Judge Knowles KC has indicated that Pilley, the chairman of Fleetwood Town FC, is likely to face a prison term. The case has been adjourned until Tuesday (May 23) to fix a date for sentencing.

Fleetwood Town owner Andrew Pilley leaves Preston Crown Court

What was the verdict in the Andy Pilley trial?

Pilley, 52, from Thornton, was found guilty of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Mr Pilley’s sister, Michelle Davidson, 49, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, Lee Qualter, 52, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, andJoel Chapman, 38, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, were also charged with a number of offences relating to fraud.

They have been found guilty of some of the charges against them, but acquitted of others. These defendants have been bailed until the court hearing on Tuesday.

What has Fleetwood Town said about the Andy Pilley verdict?

The club issued a statement on Friday afternoon, “noting the verdict” and insisting it was “business as usual”.

The statement reads: “Fleetwood Town Football Club acknowledges the verdict in the court case involving club Chairman, Andy Pilley. The Chairman would like to reassure supporters the Club will continue to operate as normal.

"Today’s verdicts will not affect the running or future of Fleetwood Town Football Club. The Club is already in talks with the EFL regarding the next steps and will be making no further comment at this time.”

What were charges against Andy Pilley?

The charges relate to the various businesses Pilley owns under the umbrella name Business Energy Supplies (BES). The prosecution was brought by regional Trading Standards.