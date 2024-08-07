Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All children injured in the knife attack in Southport who were treated at Alder Hey hospital have been discharged.

Three girls were killed when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on 29 July and began stabbing those inside.

Ten people, including two adults, were also seriously injured and taken to hospitals across Merseyside.

Alder Hey confirmed that all children admitted to its site with injuries linked to the attack had now been safely discharged.

Members of the public take part in a vigil outside the Town Hall in Southport, ahead of a vigil, in memory of three children who died in a "ferocious" knife attack | Ryan Jenkinson/PA Wire

It said in a statement: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in responding to the incident or caring for anyone affected by it, especially our colleagues in the NHS, Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service.

"We also want to say thank you to all who sent well wishes to Alder Hey and to the families affected.

"Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those impacted by last week’s tragic events."

Inquests into the deaths of Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were opened and adjourned on Wednesday.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Inquests into their deaths were formally opened by senior coroner for Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley, Julie Goulding, at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside.

Adjourning the inquests to allow the criminal process to take place, the coroner said: “It is impossible to adequately articulate the devastating, lifelong effects the truly tragic events of Monday, July 29 2024 have had, and will continue to have, on the parents, families and friends of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, who cruelly lost their young lives in such horrific circumstances.

“The three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description my woefully inadequate words may attempt to describe.

“I therefore offer my deepest condolences to Elsie’s, Bebe’s and Alice’s parents, families and friends, and those heartfelt condolences of all of my staff here at the coroner’s court.”

Ms Goulding said the opening of the inquests was a “short, sombre, formal process”.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article | Elizabeth Cook /PA Wire

Rudakubana, 18, from Banks, Lancashire, will stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Family, friends and members of the local community have since paid their respects to the victims of the attack.

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at the scene of the attack in Hart Street and a number of vigils have taken place in the town to remember the girls.

In a statement, Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Alice’s family said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do, our princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

During a service at St Patrick’s Church in Southport on Tuesday afternoon, one speaker fought back tears as she said: “Alice, you are the most beautiful, strongest girl in the world and I hope you know we love you from the bottom of our hearts. Keep smiling and dancing with the girls.”

She read out another message from the family, which said: “We love you Alice, Your smile is extremely contagious and full of joy. You never fail to uplift everyone’s mood.”

Emergency services near the scene of the attack in Hart Street, Southport | James Speakman/PA Wire

The service, led by Father John Heneghan, featured hymns and speeches read in both English and Portuguese.

One of Alice’s classmates said: “You will be in our hearts forever. You are the most kindest person in the world, and we know that you are the strongest girl we have ever met.”

A member of staff from Alice’s school read out messages from her classmates, including one which said: “Alice, so kind and caring, with a smile so bright, forever in our hearts.”

The congregation gathered for a rendition of ‘You Are My Sunshine’ outside the church following the ceremony.

Elsie’s great-aunt described her as “lovely, sweet and gentle”, BBC News reported.

Jean Stevenson said her grand-niece was “absolutely the sweetest child you could ever wish to meet”.

Protesters gather near Blackpool cenotaph before proceeding through the town’s streets, forcing police to cordon off much of the town centre | PA

Merseyside Police said all three families are being supported by specialist officers.

Five other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack at around 11.45am on July 29.

Around 400 people have since been arrested in riots that spread across the country after the incident.

Around 100 individuals have been charged, according to director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised communities “will be safe” after a Cobra meeting and said those taking part in the unrest will “feel the full force of the law”.