This week marks the start of Operation Sceptre – a national knife crime initiative.

The week-long operation aims to target those who are carrying weapons, raise awareness of the dangers and impacts of knife crime, and engage with retailers.

On Tuesday (November 15), police recovered 66 blades from the knife bin at The Grange in Dinmore Avenue.

These included:

- two machetes

- 60 kitchen knives

- two pen knives

Advertisement Hide Ad

66 blades were recovered from a knife bin in Grange Park

- two craft knives

Officers will be working with partner agencies to carry out several initiatives throughout the week, including school visits to educate young people, searching for knives in public places such as local parks, using metal detecting arches to identify people who may be carrying knives and giving advice to shops on the laws on selling knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “We have seen some great results come out of our previous Op Sceptre weeks, with over 1,000 knives being recovered from surrender bins in Lancashire in May 2022.

“Op Sceptre is a great way to engage with young people and the wider community. It is so important to educate people on the laws around carrying knives and the dangers and potential impacts of doing so.

“Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community. My message to anyone thinking about carrying a knife is to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “I fully support this surge in police activity targeting those who carry these dangerous weapons and the vital education on the risks they pose. Every knife removed from our streets, whether seized by officers or surrendered at a knife bin, makes Lancashire safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to reinforce the message, particularly to young people, about how carrying these dangerous weapons puts them and others at risk, and anyone who does so will feel the full force of the law.

“I’ve secured funding to continue the work of the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network for three more years and I will also ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to proactively tackle knife crime and put offenders behind bars.”