Lancashire Police arrest St Annes man after drugs raid near Squires Gate
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences after police raided a home in St Annes.
The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, production of cannabis and possession of a section 5 firearm.
The raid was carried out by Fylde Rural Task Force who obtained a warrant to enter and search the home in Stubblefield Drive last week, a new estate off Squires Gate Lane and Clifton Drive North.
The man has since been released under investigation.
READ MORE: St Annes police raid sees armed officers arrest couple on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences
Lancashire Police said the raid was part of Operation Warrior, the force's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as related issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.