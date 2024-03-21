Lancashire Police arrest St Annes man after drugs raid near Squires Gate

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Mar 2024, 10:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences after police raided a home in St Annes.

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, production of cannabis and possession of a section 5 firearm.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The raid was carried out by Fylde Rural Task Force who obtained a warrant to enter and search the home in Stubblefield Drive last week, a new estate off Squires Gate Lane and Clifton Drive North.

The man has since been released under investigation.

READ MORE: St Annes police raid sees armed officers arrest couple on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Lancashire Police said the raid was part of Operation Warrior, the force's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as related issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceSt AnnesLancashire