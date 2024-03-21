Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences after police raided a home in St Annes.

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, production of cannabis and possession of a section 5 firearm.

The raid was carried out by Fylde Rural Task Force who obtained a warrant to enter and search the home in Stubblefield Drive last week, a new estate off Squires Gate Lane and Clifton Drive North.

The man has since been released under investigation.

Lancashire Police said the raid was part of Operation Warrior, the force's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.