29-year-old charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Blackpool
A 29-year-old man has been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Blackpool.
Police have charged Patrick Parker, from St Helens, after an investigation into the alleged supply of drugs between Merseyside and Blackpool.
The investigation by police followed information suggesting heroin and crack cocaine was being supplied in the resort.
Yesterday (Wednesday, March 9), officers arrested Parker in the Liverpool area and he was taken into custody.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Patrick Parker, of Womack Gardens, St Helens, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug - crack cocaine.
He was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 10).