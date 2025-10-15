Pictured: Cruel 27-year-old burned boy with cigarettes and forced him to eat dog food

This is the first picture of a 27-year-old woman from Fleetwood who was jailed for inflicting horrific abuse on a little boy in her care.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siann Cawley was sentenced to four years and three months behind bars when she appeared at Preston Crown Court last week (Tuesday, October 7).

Siann Cawley, 27, from Fleetwood, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to child cruelty | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on September 2 after being charged with assault (ABH), ill-treatment, neglect and abandonment.

Cawley is a mother but the victim was not one of her children. The court heard the boy suffered numerous injuries while in Cawley’s care over a three-week period.

The 27-year-old was said to have stamped out cigarettes on the child and forced him to eat pet food, as well as locking him inside a room by himself for hours while she left the house.

Cawley is now serving her sentence at HMP Styal in Cheshire.