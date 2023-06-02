News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

19 people charged with drug offences across the Fylde coast as police continue to crackdown on organised crime

19 people were charged with drug offences across the Fylde coast as Lancashire Police’s fight against organised crime continued.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

A number of warrants were carried out across Blackpool and the Fylde coast last week as part of an investigation into the supply and distribution of Class A drugs in the resort.

The latest activity was the second phase of Operation Warrior – a scheme which began in April last year and saw 17 people arrested and charged in November 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

19 people were arrested in last week’s operation and subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine between January 1 and 31, 2022.

19 people were charged with drug offences across the Fylde coast19 people were charged with drug offences across the Fylde coast
19 people were charged with drug offences across the Fylde coast
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool man Russell Robinson threatened to set woman on fire

They were:

- John Mitchell, 39, of Riley Grove, Kirkham

- Wesley Nobbs, 36, of Lakeway, Blackpool

- Kyle Ives, 34, of Kendal Avenue, Blackpool

- Aaron Hine, 35, of Enfield Road, Blackpool

- Angel Doyle, 24, of Hathaway Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire

- Luke Gerrard, 34, of Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys

- Jacob Dudley, 21, of Regent Road, Blackpool, Lancashire

- Ryan Donaldson, 29, of Kairnryan Close, Bispham

- Kane Hadgraft, 29, of Bleasdale Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

- Zak Wilcock, 23, of Princess Avenue, Poulton-le-Fylde

- Chris Aspinall, 40, of Lyddesdale Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

- Jared Gunton, 32, of Gateway Close, Thornton Cleveleys

- Anthony Watkins, 40, of Briarwood Drive, Bispham

- Thomas Logan, 38, of Glencoe Avenue , Blackpool

- Paul Stoney, 29, of Landseer Avenue, Bispham

- Adam Henson, 35, of Carr Gate, Cleveleys

- Tom Phillips, 40, of Bibby Drive, Staining, Blackpool

- Daniel Duffy, 31, of Primrose Bank, Bispham

- Darren HempsalL, 40, of Hardhorn Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

Class A drugs, cash and phones were also seized.

They appeared at court last week.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The action was taken as part of Operation Warrior – a force-wide operation delivering on our priority of tackling serious and organised criminality.

Hide Ad

“The operation is dedicated to bringing more offenders to justice as well as stripping them of their cash, cars, and other assets.

Hide Ad

“Operation Warrior targets both individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.”