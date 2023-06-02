A number of warrants were carried out across Blackpool and the Fylde coast last week as part of an investigation into the supply and distribution of Class A drugs in the resort.

The latest activity was the second phase of Operation Warrior – a scheme which began in April last year and saw 17 people arrested and charged in November 2022.

19 people were arrested in last week’s operation and subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine between January 1 and 31, 2022.

19 people were charged with drug offences across the Fylde coast

They were:

- John Mitchell, 39, of Riley Grove, Kirkham

- Wesley Nobbs, 36, of Lakeway, Blackpool

- Kyle Ives, 34, of Kendal Avenue, Blackpool

- Aaron Hine, 35, of Enfield Road, Blackpool

- Angel Doyle, 24, of Hathaway Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire

- Luke Gerrard, 34, of Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys

- Jacob Dudley, 21, of Regent Road, Blackpool, Lancashire

- Ryan Donaldson, 29, of Kairnryan Close, Bispham

- Kane Hadgraft, 29, of Bleasdale Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

- Zak Wilcock, 23, of Princess Avenue, Poulton-le-Fylde

- Chris Aspinall, 40, of Lyddesdale Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

- Jared Gunton, 32, of Gateway Close, Thornton Cleveleys

- Anthony Watkins, 40, of Briarwood Drive, Bispham

- Thomas Logan, 38, of Glencoe Avenue , Blackpool

- Paul Stoney, 29, of Landseer Avenue, Bispham

- Adam Henson, 35, of Carr Gate, Cleveleys

- Tom Phillips, 40, of Bibby Drive, Staining, Blackpool

- Daniel Duffy, 31, of Primrose Bank, Bispham

- Darren HempsalL, 40, of Hardhorn Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

Class A drugs, cash and phones were also seized.

They appeared at court last week.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The action was taken as part of Operation Warrior – a force-wide operation delivering on our priority of tackling serious and organised criminality.

“The operation is dedicated to bringing more offenders to justice as well as stripping them of their cash, cars, and other assets.

