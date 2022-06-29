130mph chase, drug-driving and no insurance: What Lancashire's road police have been dealing with in the past week

Teams have also stopped a Mercedes C63 driving at speeds of up to 100mph through Preston, and used their “coppers nose” to detect drivers without insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.
1. Under the influence
The driver of this vehicle thought he could just leave the scene after crashing on a roundabout in Blackpool.
Unfortunately for him, police officers were passing and detained him.
He was found to be over the drink drive limit, uninsured and in possession of drugs.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Uninsured
The driver of this white BMW drew attention to themselves after pulling out in front of a marked patrol car.
After a "quick chat about driving standards", officers discovered the driver was not insured to drive the car.
The driver was reported for the offence and the vehicle recovered.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. 130mph chase
The driver of this BMW led police on a high-speed chase across Lancashire's motorway network.
It was first spotted as being "of interest" to patrols on the M61. It evaded attempts to stop it at junction 9 and headed towards the M6.
Another patrol car returning from Darwen gives chase and regains contact on the M55.
The BMW drives at 120mph through the 50mph roadworks heading towards Blackpool and then speeds up to in excess of 130mph, being driven dangerously past other road users.
As the BMW reached junction four of the M55, it was ‘stung’ by police and the speed decreased, allowing police cars to 'box' it in.
The driver was detained and found to be twice the drink-drive limit.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Drove off at speed
This Mazda drew the attention of patrols in Darwen on Tuesday.
An office said: "‘Coppers nose’ struck again as it drove off at speed and was pursued. It became trapped in some roadworks and was boxed in enabling the driver to be detained.
"Turns out the driver was disqualified with no insurance."
Photo: Lancs Police