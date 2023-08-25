From a man who attacked a police officer to a pensioner accused of drink-driving – these are 11 of the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Man admits to assaulting woman and police officer

Peter Duffy, 34, admitted assaulting a woman and a police officer in Blackpool on August 21.

Duffy, of Silver Lonnen, Newcastle upon Tyne, was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Magistrates asked for pre-sentence reports which will be ready on September 27.

Convicted sex offender breaches court bail

Gavin Blair, 46, was meant to report to the police every three days as he was on the sex offenders register.

He was also meant to report to the police once a week as part of his court bail.

Blair had twice failed to report to Fleetwood Police Station on August 18, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

His lawyer Martin Hillson told the court: “He is confused. He has not gone to ground or reoffended, he just forgets.”

Chairman Christopher Hurst rebailed Blair, ordering him to report to the police every day of the week between 10 and 1pm.

“We agree there has been confusion,” he said.

Man admits to possessing ‘zombie style knife’ in private

Lewis Gibson, 22, of Shakespeare Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to having the weapon at his home.

He also admitted three offences of causing criminal damage to vehicles at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 22.

Man arrested after he was caught carrying two knives in city centre

Adam Walsh, 34, of King Street, admitted possessing the knives in public and admitted threatening behaviour.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on October 3.

Man arrested after climbing onto roof

Philip Smith, 49, of no fixed address admitted being drunk and disorderly.

Smith shouted and swore at officers during the incident, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard.

He must pay £239 in costs and fines.

He said: “I think the police were a bit rough with me.”

Man caught drink-driving following tip-off

Gary Thompson, of Clifton Street, Lytham, admitted being over the limit in Dickson Road.

The 58-year-old was banned from driving for a year.

He was also ordered to pay £253 in fines and costs.

Man breached bail by visiting daughter

Daniel Cunningham, of Milton Street, Fleetwood, breached his bail after receiving messages about his daughter in Blackpool.

Cunningham went to see her, breaching the terms of his bail which prevented him from entering the resort or seeing the child’s mother.

He admitted the breach and the court agreed to re-bail him on the basis he had been coerced into the action.

Man accused of drink-driving has warrant issued for his arrest

Leonard Hackett, of Devonshire Road, was accused of driving a Land Rover while almost three times over the drink-drive limit.

The 65-year-old failed to turn up at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge after being arrested by police on July 16.

13-year-old admits to breaching his curfew

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted breaching his 9pm to 8am curfew.

The youth was granted bail until his next Youth Court appearance on September 14 .

The court agreed to lift the police imposed curfew and ordered the teenager to follow the instructions of the Youth Justice Service.

Man denies assaulting his former partner

Ben Lavin, Rosefinch Court, Blackpool, was accused of assaulting the woman and making threats to kill her on August 19.

The 41-year-old denied the allegation and was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool Magistrates.

He was bailed to an address in Southport and will appear at the higher court on September 18.

Man admits to punching partner

Robert Job, of Bold Street, Fleetwood, was accused of punching his partner in their garden.

Job initially claimed his partner had injured her nose after slipping after the police were called.

An eyewitness told police that Job had punched his victim during an argument.