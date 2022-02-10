11 arrested during major police operation to crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Blackpool

Officers from Lancashire and Merseyside Police joined forces to clamp down on gangs bringing drugs to the resort from Liverpool last Friday (February 4).

The joint operation was launched following intelligence gangs had been exploiting children and vulnerable adults to sell drugs - also known as county lines.

Eleven people, including eight from Blackpool and one from Cleveleys, were arrested following the raids.

Suspected Class A and B drugs and £3k in cash were recovered, and eight vehicles were seized or banned from the roads as police dealt with 19 motoring offences.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, West Divisional Commander, said: "This operation is designed to hit criminals hard but also make sure young and vulnerable people who have been criminally exploited are treated sensitively and with understanding.

"Working cross border with other police forces is key in disrupting and dismantling county lines and putting offenders behind bars.

11 people were arrested after police launched a major operation to stop county lines dealing in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We are sending out a strong message this criminality activity will not be tolerated and we will continue to work together with our partners and regional forces to disrupt anyone involved in county lines and bring them to justice."

County lines gangs and organised criminal networks are involved in exporting illegal drugs, using dedicated mobile phone lines or another form of 'deal line'’.

Police said gangs will use children and vulnerable people to move drugs and money, criminally exploiting them.

They will also seek to establish a base in target locations, typically taking over the homes of local vulnerable adults by force or coercion - this is referred to as 'cuckooing'.

Those arrested were:

- Jordan Wilkinson, 30, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, was charged with possession with intent to supply - Class A. He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' nCourt on Monday.

- Alex Hindley, 33, of Chapel Street, Blackpool, was charged with possession with intent to supply - Class A. He was bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

- A 32-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B or C drugs. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 30-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 26-year-old man from Cleveleys was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released without charge.

- A 22-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 19-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 38-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 29-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 30-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- An 18-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"County lines is an increasingly significant threat both nationally and locally within Lancashire, but we cannot tackle this alone," Chief Supt Karen Edwards added.

"We need intelligence coming from our communities to alert us to potential drugs activity so we can investigate and bring organised gangs to justice, as well as safeguarding people, particularly children, who have been exploited and are victims."

Anyone with information about county lines criminality, or who suspects drugs are being dealt where they live, can call 101.

