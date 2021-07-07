Crews tackle roof fire at commercial property in Kirkham
A fire broke out at a commercial property in Kirkham yesterday afternoon (July 6).
Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Penwortham rushed to the scene in Church Street at around 1.10pm.
The incident involved a fire in the roof space of the building.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to douse the flames.
A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hot spots as well as a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the premises of smoke.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for approximately half an hour.
