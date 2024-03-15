Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An iconic Blackpool bar has gone on the market.

The Crazy Scots Bar in Rigby Road has being offered for sale by auction, with a starting price of £750,000.

Agent Kenricks Commercial say the detached plot is in an "excellent" location, and note its development opportunity, as there has previously been outline planning permission granted to convert the property into 15 residential apartments and five ground floor retail shops. Permission has since expired.

The ground floor area is approximately 3,000 sq. ft and the lower ground floor area is approximately 3,000 sq. ft. It is being offered with vacant possession.

Crazy Scots Bar, Rigby Road

What's the background?

The premises currently trade as the Crazy Scots Bar with a lower ground floor bar called The Sub and a former children’s play area with a three-bed bed self-contained apartment. The bar closed announced it's closure after 27 years in November 2023, with landlord Hamish Howitt firing a shot at Blackpool Council, saying the authority "ruined our area completely" with road closures and hotel demolitions. He also said that the collapse of the Foxhall Village housing development nearby had left customers looking at "an unfinished monstrous building site".

But Mr Howitt made a u-turn less than two months later, reopening the bar in late December. It is still apparently trading, with recent social media posts.