Coyote Ugly bar in Blackpool is on the lookout for bartenders and performers ahead of the festive season.

The bar swung open its saloon doors with a launch party last month at the former Revolution bar on the Promenade near North Pier and been a success with locals from the get go.

Fancy being part of the Coyote team? | Coyote Ugly Blackpool

The show bar, known for its staff dancing on bars, promises to deliver “the full Coyote Ugly experience” - including high-energy dance routines and ‘immersive events’.

Owner of Coyote Ugly UK Steve Lewis previously said: “The response to our Blackpool opening has been incredible, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces.”

Announcing the job news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the team said: “We’re on the lookout for bartenders and performers to join our team!

“If you’re ready to sling drinks, dance, entertain, and light up the room with your personality—we want YOU!”

If you would like to apply for a job position, you can either DM the team or call them on: 02920 004878.