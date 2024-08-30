Coyote Ugly bar in Blackpool is holding auditions for Coyotes ahead of opening
Coyote Ugly bar, which will be based at the former Revolution bar on the Promenade near North Pier when it opens in October, is looking for Coyotes.
The show bar, known for its staff dancing on bars, promises to deliver “the full Coyote Ugly experience” - including high-energy dance routines and ‘immersive events’. Open auditions will be held on the Saturday and Sunday October 12/13 from 12pm - 4pm at the New York inspired saloon.
What is a Coyote?
The job description reads: “If you’re a dancer, singer, rockstar bartender, life of the party or have an amazing personality, this is the job for you!
“No experience necessary as we will train the right applicants.”
Lil Lovell, the founder of Coyote Ugly and the woman who inspired the hit 2000 film, will be flying in from America to personally handpick the new team.
Chris Young, Operations Director of Coyote Ugly UK said: “The excitement is really building as we approach the grand opening.
“The addition of Lil Lovell to the auditions is just another way we’re making this launch truly special.
“We’re ready to bring the full Coyote Ugly experience to Blackpool, and we can’t wait to see the community come out and join us.”
Owner of Coyote Ugly UK Steve Lewis added: “The response to our Blackpool opening has been incredible, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces.
“This location is set to be one of our best yet, and we’re eager to create new memories with our guests.”
Aspiring Coyotes are encouraged to show up on either day and show the team what they should be picked.
Barbacks and chefs are also needed. To apply click HERE.
The VIP opening night on Thursday, October 24, and tickets can be purchased HERE.
