The heartbreaking murder of a 75-year-old woman recovering from a stroke in hospital is today to probed by the coroner.

Blackpool Area coroner Alan Wilson will investigate the death of Valerie Kneale, who was murdered at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2018.

Mrs Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018.

A post-mortem examination found that she had died following a haemorrhage caused by a “non-medical related internal injury”, leading police to open a murder investigation into her death.

Despite a lengthy investigation, including interviewing hospital staff, medical reviews, and forensic testing, detectives have yet to identify her killer. A man was arrested for her murder but released without charge and no one has been convicted over her death to this day.

Lancashire Police also worked with BBC Crimewatch in a bid to catch the culprit, with the programme featuring a reconstruction of the circumstances around Valerie’s death as well as interviews with Valerie’s niece as her family continue to seek justice for the murdered mum.

The coroner is now set to hold the inquest into Mrs Kneale’s death at Blackpool Town Hall today.

At the time of the BBC Crimestoppers programme, a spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Valerie’s family and friends who remain desperate for answers as to exactly what happened.

“Valerie was a patient in hospital undergoing important medical treatment when she endured an horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.

"We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions. If you know something, even if you think it’s insignificant, what you know could make a positive difference."