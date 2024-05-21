Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new courtrooms are set to open at Fleetwood Nightingale Court to help with the backlog of cases caused by RAAC findings.

In a move to make more court services accessible for the community and have more hearings locally, the Government has confirmed it will create two new courtrooms at Fleetwood Nightingale Court.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court closed suddenly on Wednesday (November 2) due to the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – a lighter and less durable form of concrete, used until the mid-1990s.

The closure caused chaos for Lancashire’s legal system as the court was dealing with cases from Preston Magistrates’ Court until it was also ordered to close due to the same building safety fears in September.

While Preston Magistrates has reopened, Blackpool Magistrates' Court has been permanently closed after it was deemed too costly to repair, following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) which in turn left the town without a criminal court until 2026.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court has permanently closed after it was deemed too costly to repair following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) last year.

This will mean more cases can be heard within the town and people will have less distance to travel. Currently, cases are being heard at Lancaster and Preston - a 30 to 45-minute drive away.

The news follows the reopening of cells at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court, which will mean custodial cases – where a defendant is coming to court from a police station or prison custody – will resume being heard there.

Welcoming the news, Justice Minister, Mike Freer, said: “These plans will bolster court capacity locally, meaning more cases can be listed and the community can access vital services closer to their home.

“And we aren’t finished yet – we are investing in a multimillion-pound project in the heart of Blackpool so the local community will have a new, state-of-the-art building fit for the future.”