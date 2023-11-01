Blackpool Magistrates’s Court has closed suddenly due to the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).

A court reporter has today (November 1) turned up to Blackpool Magistrates on Chapel Street to find the doors closed and lights off with no sign as to why.

Numerous defendants and lawyers were reportedly stood outside the court confused, and the Blackpool Magistrates number just rings through.

The public car park below the court is still open, with both the court buildings and the underground car park opening together fifty years ago.

Backpool Magistrates' Court on Chapel Street has closed due to the discovery of RACC, beneath it is a council owned car park.

A notice on the GOV.UK’s Blackpool Magistrates’ Court page now reads: “We have temporarily closed this site as a safety measure due to the discovery of RAAC. For urgent queries - magistrates court cases email [email protected] for county court cases [email protected].”

The reporter adds that this decision must have been made overnight, as no notice was given to anyone at court the day before (October 31).

Preston Magistrates’ Court was also closed suddenly in September, for up to three months, after the dangerous crumbling concrete was found in the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Magistrates cases have been transferrred to Blackpool in the meantime but if Blackpool Magistrates is also closed, it is not yet known where cases from both areas will be heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only possible venues for Preston and Blackpool magistrates cases to be heard in are Blackburn Magistrates’ Court and Burnley Magistrates' Court.

The courts in Lancaster and Fleetwood can only deal with family cases whilst it would be unprecedented for a magistrates' court to set up in a crown court.