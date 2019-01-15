Councillor bins off anti-democracy cry

A Wyre councillor who accused council bosses of ‘attacking democracy’ has withdrawn her opposition ahead of a full council meeting.

Coun Ruth Duffy, of Mount Ward, criticised a move to accept plans to reduce the number of cabinet, scrutiny, and full council meetings held at Wyre.

She said: “You have tried to justify this outrageous attack on democracy by hiding behind ridiculous claims that the cut in the number of meetings was in fact a money saving exercise.”

She said if the proposals were indeed to save money, Wyre leader Coun David Henderson should inform the remuneration panel, which advises on what allowances councillors should receive, and recommend a reduction in the amount of taxpayer cash awarded to councillors.

Coun Henderson was expected to address it at the full council meeting tomorrow, however, Coun Duffy has since withdrawn her question.

She said this was because she has since been made aware that the remuneration panel had been informed of the decision to reduce meetings. However, she stood by her criticism.

She said: “Since David Henderson has become leader it’s as if he just wants to get out of meetings.I disagree with the motion for them to reduce the amount of meetings.”

Questions from councillors Peter Gibson and Emma Anderton will still be addressed.A Wyre Council spokesman said: “As set out (in) the council’s constitution, there are procedure rules for full council meetings. These council procedure rules, enable written questions to be received ‘on-notice’ from councillors and state that responses from the Portfolio Holders to whom the questions are addressed will be made at that council meeting.

“The written questions “on notice” submitted to be considered at the meeting, will therefore be responded to at that meeting.”