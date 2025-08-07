Costa Coffee opens inside a Blackpool Asda: everything you need to know

A brand new Costa has opened inside an Asda in Blackpooland below is everything you need to know.

Costa Coffee, one of the UK’s favourite coffee shops and Asda, say they are proud to announce the opening of a brand-new Costa Coffee café inside the Asda Blackpool Superstore on Cherry Tree Road.

This exciting addition officially opened its doors today (Thursday, August 7).

What can we expect from the new cafe?

The opening is part of a shared commitment from Costa Coffee and ASDA to enhance the in-store experience by offering customers a welcoming space to relax, connect, and enjoy quality coffee and food while they shop.

Asda shoppers will be able to enjoy Costa Coffee’s signature handcrafted coffee with the Mocha Italia Signature taste, flavourful food, and a modern café environment - all designed to offer customers a great place to take a break or catch up with friends.

What are its opening hours?

7am-7pm Monday-Friday, and 9:30am-4pm on Sundays.

What has been said about the new Costa?

Tom Falk, Head of Property at Costa Coffee, said: "We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Asda and bring our much-loved Costa Coffee experience to shoppers in Blackpool. This store is all about convenience and comfort – offering customers the chance to enjoy their favourite coffee in a friendly and familiar setting."

Ian McEvans, Vice President of Commercial Food at Asda, said: “Our cafés are an important part of the shopping experience for many of our customers, so we’re excited to be working with an established and popular household brand like Costa Coffee. While many of our competitors are closing their cafés, we remain committed to offering a café option for our customers and are confident that Costa Coffee will deliver an excellent experience for customers who enjoy a quick brew or bite to eat while shopping in our Blackpool store."

To find your nearest Costa Coffee store and opening times, visit: https://www.costa.co.uk/locations/store-locator/map