Coroner set to probe death of Blackpool FC fan, 21, who fell from roof

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:11 BST
A coroner is set to investigate the death of a 21-year-old Blackpool FC supporter who died after falling from a roof earlier this year.

A pre-inquest review has been scheduled for Friday, October 17, overseen by Coroner Louise Rae.

The hearing at Blackpool Coroner’s Court will examine the circumstances surrounding the death of Alfie Taylor, who passed away on March 14, 2025 at Royal Preston Hospital after sustaining a serious brain injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Alfie Taylor sadly died after suffering a brain injury when he fell from a flat roof while at workplaceholder image
Alfie Taylor sadly died after suffering a brain injury when he fell from a flat roof while at work | JustGiving

Coroner’s officer Deborah Hughes will be involved in the proceedings.

Alfie’s death shocked the local community.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He fell from a flat roof while at work and, despite undergoing several operations, his injuries were too severe to survive.

Following his death, a fundraising page raised more than £10,000 to help his family give him a “send-off he truly deserves.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friends, family and fellow Blackpool FC fans paid tribute to Alfie, describing him as a “kind, funny, and much-loved young man” with an “infectious smile” and a “heart of gold.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

In his final act of kindness, Alfie became an organ donor.

The upcoming inquest will formally examine the events that led to Alfie’s tragic death.

Click HERE to visit the JustGiving page.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolPrestonInquest
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice