Coroner set to probe death of Blackpool FC fan, 21, who fell from roof
A pre-inquest review has been scheduled for Friday, October 17, overseen by Coroner Louise Rae.
The hearing at Blackpool Coroner’s Court will examine the circumstances surrounding the death of Alfie Taylor, who passed away on March 14, 2025 at Royal Preston Hospital after sustaining a serious brain injury.
Coroner’s officer Deborah Hughes will be involved in the proceedings.
Alfie’s death shocked the local community.
He fell from a flat roof while at work and, despite undergoing several operations, his injuries were too severe to survive.
Following his death, a fundraising page raised more than £10,000 to help his family give him a “send-off he truly deserves.”
Friends, family and fellow Blackpool FC fans paid tribute to Alfie, describing him as a “kind, funny, and much-loved young man” with an “infectious smile” and a “heart of gold.”
In his final act of kindness, Alfie became an organ donor.
The upcoming inquest will formally examine the events that led to Alfie’s tragic death.
