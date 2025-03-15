More than £10,000 has been raised for a Blackpool FC fan, 21, who died after falling off a roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Taylor died earlier this month at the Royal Preston Hospital after suffering a brain injury when he fell from a flat roof while at work.

The 21-year-old underwent several operations, but "despite the incredible efforts" of doctors, his "injuries were too severe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Taylor sadly died after suffering a brain injury when he fell from a flat roof while at work | JustGiving

A JustGiving page set up to give him "the send-off he deserves" raised more than £10,000 in less than 24 hours.

Dawn Wilson, who set up the GoFundMe, wrote: “With a heavy heart, I share the devastating news that we have lost our beloved Alfie Taylor at just 21 years old.

“His life was only just beginning, and his passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

“Nine days ago, while at work, Alfie tragically fell from a flat roof and sustained a severe brain injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the incredible efforts of the team at Preston Hospital, multiple operations couldn’t save him. His injuries were too severe, and he sadly passed away.

“Alfie was a kind, funny, and much-loved young man. His infectious smile could light up any room, and he had a heart of gold. He was incredibly popular among his friends and within the Blackpool community, known for his love of football and his unwavering loyalty to those he cared about.

“In his final act of kindness, Alfie became an organ donor, giving the gift of life to others - just as he would have wanted."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I have set up this page to help Alfie’s family give him the send-off he truly deserves. Losing a child is unimaginable, and no family should have to worry about funeral costs during such an overwhelming time.

“If you can donate, no matter how big or small, it would mean the world. Let’s come together to honour Alfie’s memory and give him the farewell he deserves.”

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Alfie following the tragic news.

Friends and fellow Blackpool FC fans also called on supporters to join them in a round of applause during the 21st minute at today's game against Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for No 10 Bar & Kitchen on Whitegate Drive said: “George, Dave, and all the team at No 10 are absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of one of our favourite regulars, Alfie.

“Alfie was a great lad and always went out of his way to have a chat whenever he visited us. So polite, so friendly, and just an all-round top lad!

“We are going to miss you so much, mate, and we can’t believe we won’t see your cheeky face anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to your family and friends at this sad time. RIP Alfie, forever in our hearts.”

Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club for Kids in Blackpool added: “The club is truly devastated to hear of the passing of young Alfie Taylor, aged 21.

“Alfie was part of the original Wasps when the club introduced multiple teams in each age group.

“A great player and a well-loved and respected member of the club. Life can be so cruel. A wonderful young man.”

Click HERE to visit the JustGiving page.