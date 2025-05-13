Updated plans for a street food venue on Blackpool's Promenade, made out of shipping containers, have been approved.

The scheme, which will be known as Southbeach Streetfood and will be based at the northern part of Flagstaff Gardens, secured planning permission in 2023. Refreshed plans were later lodged, with changes including the removal of boundary walls to Withnell Road, changes to boundary treatments, the introduction of a first floor canopy and soft landscaping amendments.

These were approved last week - despite objections from United Utilities who said the proposal was not acceptable as features are directly over critical wastewater network infrastructure, and public health officials who were concerned that the more diverse and healthy proposed eating establishments “may not come to fruition”.

But Blackpool Council’s planning committee followed officer’s advice to pass the updated plans - but have imposed 18 conditions, which include:

- No furniture, planters or any other item shall be fixed to the ground in the seating area identified as being sited over water infrastructure.

- The development shall be completed, and at all times when operational be maintained and managed in accordance with Drainage Maintenance Strategy by Benjamin Allen Consulting Engineers .

- Unless otherwise agreed in writing, the development at all times when operational will proceed in full accordance with the measures and recommendations set out in the Sound System Overview letter and the venue operation measures set out in the Noise Management Plan.

- The agreed landscaping scheme will be implemented in full and any trees or plants planted in accordance with this condition that are removed, uprooted, destroyed, die or become severely damaged or seriously diseased within seven years of planting shall be replaced within the next planting season with trees or plants of similar size and species to those originally required.

What’s it going to be like?

The overall scheme will include 19 shipping containers, part single and two storey, alongside outdoor seating areas and roof terraces. A design and access statement said: "Southbeach will be a fun, family friendly venue, catering for all ages and food tastes including vegan, vegetarian, low-calorie and those with food allergies and intolerances.

"The diverse menu will introduce cuisine from around the world which has become common in the UK's bigger cities but is largely missing from Blackpool's current menu offerings."

A host of jobs will also be created, including chefs, site managers, cleaning staff, waiters and security staff. The application form for the approved scheme indicates that the venue would open between 10am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and would close at 10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.