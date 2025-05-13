Today is World Cocktail Day, a time to raise a toast and channel your inner mixologist.

Or if you can’t be bothered doing that yourself, then head to one of Lancashire’s many top-rated cocktail bars, serving an array of unique concoctions along with classic favourites.

In no particular order, check out some of the best places locally in the pages below.

1 . The Stage Door, Longridge Hidden away in Stanley Street, Longridge, The Stage Door creates authentic and unique cocktails. Rated as 4.8/5 on Google. | NW Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Aviary, 452 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston This place promises an "excellent selection of cocktails, beer and banter". It rates as 4.9/5 on Google. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Clementines, Blackpool Located in Highfield Road, Blackpool, this bar is rated for it's "Amazing cocktails, nice atmosphere." Scores 4.7/5 on Google. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Cosmopolitan, St George's Street, Chorley Cosmopolitan is a Restaurant, Wine & Cocktail Bar that's won the Travellers' Choice Award in 2020 and 2021. It rates as 4.5/5 on Google. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Revoe Bar & Bistro, Blackpool Find Revoe in Central Drive, Blackpool. It scores 4.8/5 on Google and one person said: "They make amazing cocktails and cook up some scrumptious food." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Baker Street, Avenham Street, Preston This bar scores 4.4 out of 5 on Google with people aying: "Lovely cocktails, great décor, good deals on drinks!" | Google Photo Sales