News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Controlled explosion carried out on Blackpool beach after 'mortar bomb' found in Wrea Green field

A suspected mortar bomb found in a field was destroyed in a controlled explosion on the beach near Starr Gate.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 5:25pm

A member of the public found the device in a field in the grounds of Ribby Hall Village on Thursday (December 1).

Police were called to the scene at around 3.55pm.

Hide Ad
Read More
Hambleton man Thomas Hale charged with grooming girl in her early teens
A suspected mortar bomb was destroyed in a controlled explosion on the beach near Starr Gate (Credit: Google)

Most Popular

On Friday (December 2), the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit carried out a controlled explosion on Starr Gate beach.

“There was no threat to the public,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Hide Ad

Reporting old explosives (mortars, bombs and shells)

If you come across something that you think may be an explosive device (a bomb, shell, mortar or marine flare for example):

Hide Ad

- do not touch it

- leave the item where it is - even if it looks old and rusty, it may still contain explosives and is therefore potentially dangerous

Hide Ad

- call the police and give them clear information about the location of the item

BlackpoolWrea GreenPoliceLancashire Police