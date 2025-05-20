Construction begins on new Ministry of Defence office building in Blackpool

Construction has begun on a new office building for Ministry of Defence (MOD) civil servants as part of Blackpool’s Talbot Gateway redevelopment.

News of the work beginning was announced today at the The UK's Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UK REiiF).

The regeneration programme sees Blackpool Council working with development partner Muse Places and construction company VINCI Building on the new 53,000 sq. Ft MOD building which will hold up to 1,100 staff from Defence Business Services (DBS).

As MOD’s shared services organisation, DBS provides corporate services across the information and technology, finance, procurement and people function to the whole of Defence, including serving military, veterans and civilian staff, as well as other government departments.

The move from a leased site within the local area concludes the consolidation of DBS’ Northwest Estate into a single, purpose-built office owned by the MOD, securing future jobs and saving the taxpayer money long term.

Representatives from DBS signed the contract for the new building on 31st March 2025 with them coming together last week at a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.

The DBS project is being delivered under the MOD’s Defence Estate Optimisation portfolio, which is investing £5.1Bn in a more modern and sustainable Defence estate.

This includes new and refurbished military accommodation and housing for over 40,000 service personnel and their families, as well as technical, training and office space for over 64,000 personnel, including civilian staff.

Construction will be managed on behalf of the MOD by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, working closely with Blackpool Council, development partner Muse Places, main contractor VINCI Building and DBS.

The building is scheduled for completion in 2027.

What has been said about the development’s new progress?

Ross Porter, Defence Infrastructure Organisation Programme Manager, said: “After several years of pre-construction work and a huge collaborative effort from all parties involved, progressing this project to the construction stage is a great milestone to reach.

“We’re very much looking forward to delivering a first-class office facility for MOD staff in the area, as part of the Defence Estates Optimisation Portfolio.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This is another major step forward in our plans to make Blackpool better.

“We’re very grateful to government for recognising Blackpool’s economic potential and continuing to invest and help us create quality jobs for local people.

“Officers from both the council and government have worked exceptionally hard to make this deal possible. With over 8,000 workers and students coming to the town centre in the next few years, this provides a phenomenal opportunity and confidence for local businesses to continue to invest and hire more local people.”

Alan McBride, Technical Director at Muse, said: "It's great to see work commencing on phase five of Talbot Gateway's regeneration. This future-proofed, sustainable workspace for the Civil Service will bring increased footfall into the town centre, spur further economic growth in the heart of Blackpool, and build on the momentum we've generated alongside our long-standing partners, Blackpool Council, for more than 15 years."

Gary Hughes VINCI Building’s Regional Director said: "We’re delighted to have been appointed on this key project at Talbot Gateway to continue our working partnership with Blackpool Council and Muse. We will ensure we continue to provide local opportunities through the development of our local supply chain, whilst generating significant education and training opportunities with local schools, colleges and education groups as we progress on site”.