Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were complaints of long traffic queues and visitors ‘going mad’ after the weekend fireworks show in Blackpool - but warnings about delays were given in advance.

The World Firework Championships is one of Blackpool’s most popular events and Saturday’s display by Pyroman Finland Ltd was no exception, drawing huge crowds and proving a major success.

There is already great anticipation for the event’s finale, when the team from the USA - Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan - perform on Saturday October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite the success of the weekend's spectacular, there were reports of difficulties when motorists who had parked nearby attempted to leave.

There were long queues reported at Bonney Street Car Park after Saturday's Firework Display by Finland | Harry Doe

Harry Doe took photos of the crowded scene at Bonny Street Car Park, close to where the event was held in front of Blackpool Tower.

He said: “Visitors were going mad, it was totally disorganised with a four hour wait to get out.

“Visitors think the car park’s only got one exit or entry - they don’t know about the entry behind the joke shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they sent all the people down Central Drive they would see it’s got another entry.

“There is going to be an accident, with kids running about for hours on the old surface car park.”

Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool -a sea of green and gold. Photo: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

But organisers from Visit Blackpool - the tourism arm of Blackpool Council - have warned in advance of possible traffic delays and advise visitors to park further away and use trams to get to the event.

The message applies to the grand finale next month.

Visit Blackpool stated on its World Firework Championship webpage: “Due to the popularity of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, there may be traffic delays arriving and leaving the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Take extra time to arrive and we would recommend, if travelling by car, to park in the southern car parks and use the tramway to travel to the event.

“ If you are parking in the central areas, consider delaying your departure to avoid the initial rush and take time to enjoy some of Blackpool’s night-time attractions and hospitality.

“Alternative public transport via the rail systems and buses are also recommended.”