Complaints made about traffic chaos after Blackpool's World Fireworks Championship, despite advance warnings
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The World Firework Championships is one of Blackpool’s most popular events and Saturday’s display by Pyroman Finland Ltd was no exception, drawing huge crowds and proving a major success.
There is already great anticipation for the event’s finale, when the team from the USA - Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan - perform on Saturday October 5.
However, despite the success of the weekend's spectacular, there were reports of difficulties when motorists who had parked nearby attempted to leave.
Harry Doe took photos of the crowded scene at Bonny Street Car Park, close to where the event was held in front of Blackpool Tower.
He said: “Visitors were going mad, it was totally disorganised with a four hour wait to get out.
“Visitors think the car park’s only got one exit or entry - they don’t know about the entry behind the joke shop.
“If they sent all the people down Central Drive they would see it’s got another entry.
“There is going to be an accident, with kids running about for hours on the old surface car park.”
But organisers from Visit Blackpool - the tourism arm of Blackpool Council - have warned in advance of possible traffic delays and advise visitors to park further away and use trams to get to the event.
The message applies to the grand finale next month.
Visit Blackpool stated on its World Firework Championship webpage: “Due to the popularity of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, there may be traffic delays arriving and leaving the event.
“Take extra time to arrive and we would recommend, if travelling by car, to park in the southern car parks and use the tramway to travel to the event.
“ If you are parking in the central areas, consider delaying your departure to avoid the initial rush and take time to enjoy some of Blackpool’s night-time attractions and hospitality.
“Alternative public transport via the rail systems and buses are also recommended.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.