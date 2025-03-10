Lancashire biggest comic con event is returning to Blackpool.

Comic Con World is returning to the Winter Gardens, located at 97 Church Street, next month and will be bringing with it a new Terminator display.

The event will be held across two floors and there will also be £1,000 Cosplay prizes up for grabs, props and cars from movies and a gaming zone.

New to this year’s event will be T Hacker The Dog & 80's Classics Dene Michael Black Lace.

Hundreds turned up to the popular weekend last year. | DM

One of the most popular figures on the UK convention circuit, Taker.UK brings the biggest cosplay superstar in the history of Wrestling to Blackpool.

The Taker.UK experience will give you a unique opportunity to not only meet the Deadman but also enter his bespoke casket for pictures .... you may even get your hands on the WWE heavyweight Championship belt!

There will also be 100,000 Brick Lego competition with £150 in prizes which will run all day.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Remember battling your friends on classic consoles like SNES, Nintendo, N64, Mega Drive, and more? We've picked out a selection of the best games for them all from the biggest franchises, genres and film crossovers.

“Mario, Sonic, Star Wars, Street Fighter, Lego, Space Invaders, James Bond and many more! Of course, all are free play.”

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 from 10am until 5pm. To get tickets click HERE.