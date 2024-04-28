Comic Con Blackpool: 18 fab pictures including Super Mario Bros and The Predator at Winter Gardens event

The event is the biggest of its kind in Lancashire!

By Emma Downey
Published 28th Apr 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 17:46 BST

Blackpool Winter Gardens played host to the largest cosplay event in Lancashire over the weekend.

Hundreds turned out for Comic Con – a family friendly convention where visitors are encouraged to cosplay as their favourite characters from film, TV or video games.

During the event, there was live shows featuring some familiar names such as Hacker T Dog, Robot Wars as well as featuring a series of wrestling and magic shows.

From Super Marios Bros, a scary clown, to The Predator, take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

Some Super Mario Bros at the Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens.

1. Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens

Some Super Mario Bros at the Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens. Photo: Daniel Martino

Hundreds turned up to the popular weekend event.

2. Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens

Hundreds turned up to the popular weekend event. Photo: Daniel Martino

Harley Quinn attended.

3. Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens

Harley Quinn attended. Photo: Daniel Martino

Puppeteer Phil Fletcher with Hacker T Dog.

4. Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens

Puppeteer Phil Fletcher with Hacker T Dog. Photo: Daniel Martino

Smile!

5. Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens

Smile! Photo: Daniel Martino

The Little Mermaid's villainous Cecaelian sea witch Ursula.

6. Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens

The Little Mermaid's villainous Cecaelian sea witch Ursula. Photo: Daniel Martino

