Hundreds turned out for Comic Con – a family friendly convention where visitors are encouraged to cosplay as their favourite characters from film, TV or video games.
During the event, there was live shows featuring some familiar names such as Hacker T Dog, Robot Wars as well as featuring a series of wrestling and magic shows.
From Super Marios Bros, a scary clown, to The Predator, take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.
1. Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens
Some Super Mario Bros at the Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens. Photo: Daniel Martino
Hundreds turned up to the popular weekend event. Photo: Daniel Martino
Harley Quinn attended. Photo: Daniel Martino
Puppeteer Phil Fletcher with Hacker T Dog. Photo: Daniel Martino
Smile! Photo: Daniel Martino
The Little Mermaid's villainous Cecaelian sea witch Ursula. Photo: Daniel Martino