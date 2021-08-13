Coastguard called after man 'jumps off Central Pier' in Blackpool

Coastguard crews from Lytham were first called to reports of a person possibly in difficulty in the water near North Pier at around 5.35am.

As volunteers arrived on the scene they found the casualty in the care of their family.

The second emergency call came through at 3.10pm to help a person who had "jumped off Central Pier" .

As RNLI Blackpool launched one D-class lifeboat, it was discovered the man had managed to climb back onto the pier where he was met by police.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood, North West Ambulance Service and Blackpool Beach Patrol were also tasked.

"We then received reports of a person next to South Pier possibly having a stroke," a spokesman for Lytham Coastguard said.

Lytham Coastguard were called to multiple incidents in Blackpool on August 13. (Credit: HM Coastguard Lytham)

"We arrived on scene alongside Blackpool Beach Patrol and our volunteers assessed the casualty.

"Fortunately the casualty wasn't having a stroke as they first suspected and they managed to make their own way inland."

With all incidents resolved, crews returned to station.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or see a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

If you are inland and see someone in difficulty on the water, be it on a river or a lake, you should ask for Fire and Rescue when you call for help.