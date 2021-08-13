Blackpool and St Annes traffic delays following car and motorbike crash
A crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a car is causing traffic delays in Blackpool.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:22 pm
Blackpool Police are warning motorists to avoid the are around Common Edge Road with the the junction of Queensway and Division Lane.
A police spokesman said the crash happened at around 1.50pm and a car and motorbike were involved.
The spokesman said: "The motorcyclist is believed to have suffered a suspected leg injury but his condition is not believed to be serious and a ambulance has been sent out.
"The crash has happened on Queensway close to a busy Blackpool junction so we are asking motorists to avoid the area currently."