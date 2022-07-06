Coastguard and RNLI rescue teams launched after two people spotted in sea near Norbreck Castle

A member of the public called 999 after spotting two people in the sea near Norbreck Castle.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 2:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 2:41 pm

HM Coastguard received a 999 call reporting two people were in the water near Norbreck Castle at around 10.30am on Tuesday (July 5).

Coastguard rescue teams from Lytham St Annes, Knottend and Fleetwood responded as well as Lancashire Police.

RNLI Blackpool also launched two D-Class lifeboats to help the rescue operation.

The two people were located following a search of the area, where crews discovered the pair were fishing and not in any difficulty.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “The person who called us did exactly the right thing.

“If you think someone might be in difficulty at sea or along the coast we would much rather be called than not.

Crews from RNLI Blackpool and HM Coastguard were called after two people were spotted in the sea near Norbreck Castle (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

“In an emergency seconds really do count.”

If you get into trouble or you see someone who looks like they need help in the sea or along the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

