Christmas By The Sea in Blackpool closed due to Storm Darragh

Blackpool’s Christmas By The Sea has had to close today due to Storm Darragh.

At 8:56am this morning, Visit Blackpool took to social media to provide a Storm Darragh update.

In the update, Visit Blackpool wrote: “Due to the extreme weather conditions, we have made the decision to close Christmas By The Sea today.

“Weather permitting we will look to re-open the village on Sunday. Please check back for further updates.”

Storm Darragh is set to bring 80mph winds to parts of Lancashire over the weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue an amber weather warning.

An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds will be in place from 3am until 9pm on Saturday (December 7).

Snow is possible in the north in areas above 200m elevation.