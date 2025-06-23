Christine McGuiness is ready to take to the airwaves after landing a deal with the BBC with a new dating podcast.

Situationships with Sophie and Christine is the brand-new podcast for BBC Sounds hosted by award winning writer Sophie Gravia, known for her hilarious, sexy and brutally honest novels and TV personality, model and fellow best-selling author Christine McGuinness.

From romances to friendships, family dynamics to work flatmates, no situationship is off limits in this bright, energetic and unfiltered podcast, commissioned by BBC Scotland for BBC Sounds.

Each week, audiences are taken on a rollercoaster ride of funny, bizarre and downright weird stories of when relationships take an unexpected turn. The podcast sees the duo explore listeners’ dating dilemmas, relationship revelations and situationship struggles. As well as offering judgement-free advice, Sophie and Christine give a glimpse into their own lives and situationships as they juggle the pressures of dating, parenting and their careers.

What is a situationship?

A romantic relationship between two people who do not yet consider themselves a couple but who have more than a friendship: Although they liked each other, they found it hard to put a label on things and found themselves in a situationship instead.

Excited about her new project, Christine said: “I want to hear the stuff that you don't feel like you can ask your friends about because you are stuck. We are here to give judgement-free advice when you don't know what to do in your situationship. We are a complete outside opinion.

Episode one of Situationships with Sophie and Christine is fully visualised and available now on BBC Sounds, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.