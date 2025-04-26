Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The full line-up for this year's edition of Celebs Go Dating has been unveiled and it includes Lancashire star Christine McGuinness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, unattached famous faces will be signing up to the Celebrity Dating Agency in the hope of finding true love. But, there’s going to be a big twist for the new series.

The agency is based in London, and until now this is where the celebs have had all of their dates, but in 2025 they’ll be heading off on a foreign trip in a luxurious exotic location - and it is said to be the Spanish island Ibiza, known for plenty of sun, sea and parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An insider told The Sun: "The destination has yet to be confirmed, but it looks set to be a holiday destination where all sorts of wild antics take place - and it's sure to shake things up. Of course, how wild things get will depend on exactly what celebs sign up to take part, and that's yet to be revealed. But fans will just be thrilled that the programme is returning this year."

The 2025 season of the hit reality show, which will air later this year, will be the 14th for the series which sees celebrities paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections.

Relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson, who’s also known for guiding couples on ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (MAFS), and Anna Williamson are all expected to return - as is receptionist Tom Read Wilson and voice over artist Rob Beckett.

But who will be the celebrities this year?

Christine McGuinness attends The British Diversity Awards 2025 at Grosvenor House on March 19, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Blackpool born model, TV personality and ex-beauty queen Christine McGuiness is getting herself back on the dating scene, three years after her split from comedian Paddy McGuiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair announced their split in a joint statement posted to Instagram stories in July 2022.

The post at the time read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify. A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

Speaking to The Sun about her decision to sign up to the show, Christine said: “I’m going to have a summer of fun! Who knows what might happen? I’ve not dated much before, so I feel like I’m doing a crash course. I’m looking forward to getting to know the other celebs and the coaching side of things. I think that's going to be good for me.”

Kerry Katona attends the Inspiration Awards For Women 2024 at the The Landmark Hotel on March 22, 2024 in London, England. | Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Former Atomic Singer Kerry Katona is ready to move on and find new love, about five months after her split from former fiancé Ryan Mahoney over a "breach of trust" after six years togeyther, and also four months after her supposedly split from celebrity chef Jameson Stocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Jameson, Kerry was keen to keep their romance a secret in hopes of securing a place on Celebs Go Dating, with E4 producers reportedly offering her a lucrative deal.

The reality star knows how Celebs Go Dating works as she has been on the show before. She last appeared in 2019 and is hoping it’ll be second time lucky this time around. She told The Sun: “I'm so excited to be back at the agency. At the moment, I am just learning who I am. I always seem to change my whole persona for whoever I am with for their needs instead of prioritising my own. I can't wait to see Anna and Paul again and get to meet Dr Tara, and see what they have in store for me.”

S Club 7 member Jon Lee. Photo by Instagram/@mrjonathanlee82. | Instagram/@mrjonathanlee82.

S Club 7 member and theatre performer Jon Lee is hoping to find love on the show.

In August 2010 Jon gave an interview to the Gay Times magazine in which he publicly revealed his sexuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has kept his relationship status private over the years, but now he’s putting his romantic life in front of the cameras.

Jon told MailOnline: 'I'm absolutely rubbish at dating. My dating life is very bleak. So, I'm happy to put my trust into the agent's professional hands. Fingers crossed we have a good time!'

Mark "The Beast" Labbett is coming to Doncaster for The Chase Live.

The Chase star Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast, will be joining the agency a year after he split from presenter Hayley Palmer, who he broke up from in May 2014 just days after their one year anniversary.

Mark also previously split with nurse ex-wife Katie in 2020 after seven years of marriage and continue to co-parent their son, Lawrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the MailOnline: “I'm a bit nervous about doing this because it is outside my comfort zone but, at the same time, it's an opportunity to do something I wouldn't normally do and let's face it, it's a chance to meet and date interesting women, what more could I want?”

Fans will remember Olivia from series 9 of Love Island. She joined All Stars on Day 1 and was dumped on Day 10 in the second elimination. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Olivia Hawkins then rose to fame when she appeared as a contestant on the ninth series of the ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2023.

She returned for All Stars earlier this year, but true love didn’t blossom for her during either stay in the villa.

She’s also an actress with minor credits in shows like Top Boy and EastEnders, as well as No Time To Die and music videos for Tom Zanetti and Craig David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia told MailOnline: “I'm excited to be joining the agency. I've been a fan of the show for a long time. It will be nice for the public to see a more vulnerable, open side to me.”

Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell. Photo by Instagram/@louis_russell. | Instagram/@louis_russell

Finally, Model Louis Russell is known for appearing on not one, but two seasons of saucy Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle.

He failed to find a lasting romance either time he appeared on the show, so he’s hoping to find it with the help of the celebrity dating agency.

Louis told MailOnline: 'I'm really excited to join the agency - it feels like a fresh start for me in dating. I'm ready to move away from hookups and focus on finding a real partner.'

An exact return date for Celebs Go Dating has not been confirmed but we will provide an update once we know.