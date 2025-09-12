A £90,000 refurbishment of the children’s play area at Hawthorne Park in Thornton has been officially unveiled, with local schoolchildren cutting the ribbon.

Pupils from Baines’ Endowed Primary School and Millfield High School joined the Mayor of Wyre, Cllr Steve Nicholls, along with representatives from Wyre Council and The Hawthorne Park Trust, to mark the occasion this week.

The project was funded through a partnership of organisations, with £40,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, £10,000 from Wyre’s Community Lottery Fund, £10,000 from The Hawthorne Park Trust and £30,000 from Wyre Council.

The upgraded playground now features multi-activity units, a sand activity area, swings and a range of rotating and rocking equipment, all installed with safer surfacing.

The improvements also enhance accessibility and inclusivity, with equipment suitable for children from early years to age 12.

These additions complement existing facilities for older children and teenagers, making the park more attractive to families and community groups.

Cllr Simon Bridge, Wyre Council’s Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces, said: “This project is a shining example of what can be achieved through strong community partnerships.

“We’re proud to invest in high-quality, inclusive open spaces that bring people together and support the wellbeing of our residents.

“Hawthorne Park is a valued part of the local community, and this refurbishment ensures it continues to be a welcoming and vibrant place for families to enjoy.”

Jenie Phillips, Chair of The Hawthorne Park Trust, added: “We’re thrilled to see the play area brought to life with new equipment that will benefit local children for years to come.

“This project reflects the spirit of collaboration and community pride that defines Hawthorne Park, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.”

Wyre Council says the reopening is part of its ongoing commitment to improving parks and open spaces across the borough.