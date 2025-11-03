Child struck by car in Blackpool as police issue an appeal

Blackpool Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a child was left seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Blackpool.

Blackpool Police have issued an appeal after a child was struck by a car in Blackpool over the weekend | archive

Officers were called to Highfield Road at 12.35pm on Sunday (November 2) following reports a child had been struck by a white Audi Q5 close to the junction with Orchard Avenue.

The child has been airlifted to Alderhey Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Although the driver of the driver didn’t initially stop following the collision, she later returned to the scene and her vehicle has been seized.

The woman, who is 56 and from Blackpool, has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

DS Martin Wilcock, from our Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “This collision has left a young child with some serious injuries and work is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances which led to the collision.

“We have officers in the area carrying out enquiries, and would ask any witnesses or anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage which captures anything that could assist the investigation team to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”

Email [email protected] or 101 and quote log 556 of 2nd November 2025.

You can upload footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/en-GB/lancashire/appeal/appeal-following-serious-collision-in-blackpool