A chemical which could potentially cause cancer has been found in 22 parcels of land at an industrial site in Thornton, a new report has found.

The published report confirms the presence of the chemical PFOA on the separate areas of land tested as part of an investigation into potential airborne pollutants from AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd at Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone in Thornton.

This land was formerly part of the sprawling ICI site which operated in the area for many decades.

PFOA has been classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, external (IARC).

Wyre Council says that while elevated concentrations of PFOA are not necessarily a concern, the results do highlight the need for more detailed testing to enable a thorough, scientific risk assessment to be carried out.

The council launched an investigation into the historic use of a chemical called Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) between the 1950s and 2012. The investigation is being carried out by the Environment Agency and supported by partners, including Wyre Council.

The initial sampling exercise – which forms the first part of a large and complex investigation – was designed to provide a snapshot of information to confirm whether or not the chemical been deposited onto surrounding land after it was released into the air by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.

The inspection involved shallow soil sampling from land parcels located near to the Hillhouse site. Results from the Environment Agency confirm the presence of PFOA.

In some cases, the PFOA levels found exceed interim screening levels for certain types of land use – specifically where vegetables are grown for private consumption. These screening levels vary between land use types because people use land differently, affecting their exposure to soil contamination.

More work is now required to provide the level of data needed for this risk assessment to take place. Therefore, planning is underway for Phase II of the investigation which will commence in the coming weeks.

The Environment Agency said: “This preliminary inspection has confirmed the presence of PFOA in shallow soils around the facility.

“These preliminary findings indicate further work and risk assessment is necessary. These inspections are complex and need to be conducted in a phased and methodical way. It is important to note that it can take time, and several phases, before clear and robust conclusions regarding risk can be delivered.”

The complete factual report has been released as part of a commitment to keep the community updated as information becomes available during the investigation.

Information and updates are available on the multi-agency webpages here: www.wyre.gov.uk/multi-agency

Residents can also attend community drop-in sessions to speak to members of the investigation team and to ask any questions they have.

The drop-ins will be held:

At: Thornton-Cleveleys Football Club, Gamble Road, Thornton-Cleveleys

When: Monday, January 13 and Thursday, January 23

Time: 3pm -7pm