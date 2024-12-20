Some of my constituents are really scared by the contamination at Thornton

A Wyre councillor says she has advised worried constituents to attend new drop-in sessions offering updates on a probe into historic chemical contamination in Thornton.

Coun Andrea Kay, who represents Thornton’s Pheasants Wood ward, says some of the residents are frightened after an investigation was launched into historic airborne pollutants from AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.

The AGC site, at Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone, is close to a large number of homes, some of which fall within the Pleasants Wood ward, while others to the east are in neighbouring Bourne ward.

Some residents have been worred about the PFOA contamination at Thornton. Image: Google | Google

Wyre Council announced that the initial phase of soil testing by the Environment Agency in September confirmed the presence of the chemical Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at all 22 parcels of land sampled.

This week the council confirmed that a second phase of sampling is set to get underway in the New Year as part of the investigation into the historic airborne pollutants.

The BBC highlighted that PFOA is classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and local residents were advised by Wyre Council to thoroughly wash home grown fruit and veg.

Two drop-in sessions are now held after the new year.

Coun Andrea Kay sys some of her constituents have been really woried bout the PFOA contamination | National World

Coun Kay said: “I have had some of my constituents in tears, they are very scared about this contamination.

“One or two have been ill with cancer since they came to live in the area and they are wondering if it is linked to the contamination. Obviously I’m not in a position to answer that.

“Others are wondering if they should or shouldn't eat their home-grown fruit and veg.

“All I can tell them is to go along to either of these two drop-in sessions and ask all questions which are concerning them.

“There will be experts there who should be able to tell them more. It is obviously a worrying time for people living nearby.”

When and where are the drop-ins?

At: Thornton-Cleveleys Football Club, Gamble Road, Thornton-Cleveleys

When: Monday, January 13 and Thursday, January 23

Time: 3pm -7pm

The initial sampling exercise – which forms the first part of a large and complex investigation – was designed to provide a snapshot of information to confirm whether or not the chemical Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) had escaped from the factory between the 1950s and 2012.

Coun Michael Vincent, the Leader of Wyre Council, said: "As we promised we would, we are updating residents about the investigation as soon as we have any new information.

"We will be hosting roadshows in January, at which point we hope to have received more detail about the results from the Phase I sampling programme to share with people.

"Anyone can come along to ask questions and to find out more."

Advice from the Food Standards Agency for residents living near to the site who grow and consume their own produce remains the same;

Everyone in the country is exposed to very low levels of PFOA, via their diet. Based on current information, local residents who regularly eat large amounts of vegetables and fruits grown in allotments and gardens could be increasing their exposure, while occasional or modest intakes are unlikely to greatly affect longterm background intakes.

Various contaminants can be present in soil. The FSA advise to wash fruit and vegetables with water before consuming to remove soil and dust, as well as for general hygiene reasons such as removing harmful bacteria. Peeling vegetables can also remove more soil and bacteria.

Wyre Council said ICI, and subsequent site owner AGC Chemicals, were permitted to use PFOA from the 1950s to 2012.

The substance was used in everyday items like non-stick pans and waterproof clothing.

Information and updates are available on the multi-agency webpages here: www.wyre.gov.uk/multi-agency

Residents can also sign up here to receive notifications via email when new information becomes available.