Changing Places facility at Fairhaven Lake Boating Centre temporarily closed until further notice

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Toilet facilities have temporarily closed at a boating facility for maintenance work.

Changing Places at Fairhaven Lake is currently closed.

Changing Places Toilets (CPTs) are vital facilities that support people with limited mobility and those with access needs which are not met by a standard toilet or standard accessible toilet.

The specialist toilet facilities at Fairhaven Lake are temporarily closed.The specialist toilet facilities at Fairhaven Lake are temporarily closed.
The specialist toilet facilities at Fairhaven Lake are temporarily closed. | Fylde Council

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “Please note that the Changing Places facility at Fairhaven Lake Boating Centre is temporarily closed until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Alternative Changing Places facilities at North Beach, St Annes and the Community Centre, Kirkham, remain open for use.

Related topics:LancashireCouncilFylde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice