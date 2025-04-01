Changing Places facility at Fairhaven Lake Boating Centre temporarily closed until further notice
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Toilet facilities have temporarily closed at a boating facility for maintenance work.
Changing Places at Fairhaven Lake is currently closed.
Changing Places Toilets (CPTs) are vital facilities that support people with limited mobility and those with access needs which are not met by a standard toilet or standard accessible toilet.
A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “Please note that the Changing Places facility at Fairhaven Lake Boating Centre is temporarily closed until further notice.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
Alternative Changing Places facilities at North Beach, St Annes and the Community Centre, Kirkham, remain open for use.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.