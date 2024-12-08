Cause of fire at 71 Indian Cuisine on Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde under investigation

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 17:13 BST
The cause of a fire at an Indian restaurant in Poulton-le-Fylde is under investigation.

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out at the 71 Indian Cuisine restaurant on Breck Road at around 4am on December 8.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were attended the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at an Indian restaurant in Poulton-le-Fyldeplaceholder image
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at an Indian restaurant in Poulton-le-Fylde | National World

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Officers confirmed the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by police and the fire service, and those enquiries are ongoing.”

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were called to the sceneplaceholder image
Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were called to the scene | Neil Cross

Pictures from the scene show the road was cordoned off by police in both directions while the area was made safe and an investigation was carried out.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0249 of December 8.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

