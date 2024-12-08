Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde cordoned off by police after fire at commercial property
A road in Poulton-le-Fylde town centre was cordoned off as police and firefighters responded to an incident.
Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a commercial property fire on Breck Road at 4am on December 8.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
Pictures show the road was cordoned off by police in both directions as emergency services worked at the scene.
Crews remained in attendance at around 11.40am.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.