A cat rescue centre in Lytham has admitted it's nearing breaking point after finding a deluge of cats cruelly dumped outside its premises.

Tender Paws Cat Rescue have taken in a cat named Coco after it was found dumped on the drive on Friday night/Saturday morning. 

A spokesperson for the rescue centre said: “This poor cat is traumatised and without any history it makes it more difficult.

“I don’t want to chastise anyone as she was dumped in a safe space, however, we and other sanctuaries are bursting at the seams and get no help from a reliable source.”

Previous to this in August a tortie coloured cat and her kittens were abandoned in the street after being left in a washing basket, covered with a metal door and taped up, then covered with a blanket.

Previous to this in August a tortie coloured cat and her kittens were abandoned in the street after being left in a washing basket, covered with a metal door and taped up, then covered with a blanket. | UGC

They were then brought to the centre to be checked over.

Staff have now ended up taking some of the cats home to care for them.

They added: ”I have recently homed one with me and even have one in my shed recuperating.

“We need funding to keep us afloat and also if anyone has time in the week to volunteer even just for a couple of hours.

“It's so sad that this still happens time and time again. Animals are dumped like trash or thrown out in the street and left to suffer with no thought of their future. “We need your help to keep us going. Sometimes it just gets so overwhelming. The Vet bills are a killer each month.

“Thousands of pounds. for neutering, chipping, medications, flea treatments worming treatments We spend around 300 -400 pounds on food and litter per week.

“Our little shop helps but doesn't do what we need it to do.” If you would like to make a donation or apply to be a volunteer you can do so by visiting the Facebook page HERE.

