A dog who has suffered ‘unimaginable abuse’ needs help to stay in kennels before it’s too late.

OEH Foundation dog rescue kennels in Preesall is calling on the public to help keep Hennessy stay in kennels, but in order to do so, the non-for-profit organisation needs to raise funds.

A spokesperson for the foundation said Hennessy was so badly abused by dog fighters and was used as a breeding machine and kept on a balcony.

Can you help Hennessy who has already suffered ‘unimaginable abuse’ at the hands of unscrupulous breeders. | OEH Foundation

Despite many attempts to find Hennessy a loving home, she has been unlucky. | OEH Foundation

They said: “Despite many posts and promotions, poor Hennessy is still stuck with no funding in OEH Foundation kennels.

“She is happy there but cannot stay unless we keep fundraising for her.”

They added: “We really need to raise funds for Hennessy.

“In a couple of months I need to make the decision to remove three dogs from our kennels as we now have far too many unsupported dogs now, Hennessy may be one of them that we need to remove.”

OEH has worked on Hennessy and she has gone from a very scared pup to a loving, happy girl who really appreciates her life and enjoys herself.

Despite many attempts to find Hennessy a loving home, she has been unlucky. If you can offer Hennessy a loving home with kids age 11 plus and male dogs only) contact Danielle on the OEH Foundation Facebook page where there is also a link to make a donation.