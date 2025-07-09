Important safety improvements and new fitness facilities will soon be installed at a popular Lancashire park.

The funding, for Freckleton Memorial Park, comes from a Section 106 agreement linked to the Brook Mount housing development in Warton, which required the develop to invest in improving public open spaces nearby.

After discussions with both Freckleton and Bryning with Warton Parish Councils, the £26,000 contribution will be split equally, giving Freckleton £13,000 to spend on community enhancements.

‘Well-known trip hazard’

Freckleton Parish Council will use its share to resurface the worn entrance pathway at Memorial Park, tackling a known trip hazard and improving safe access for visitors. In addition, a brand-new outdoor gym will be installed in the park, giving teenagers and adults fresh opportunities to get active and stay healthy close to home.

Leader of Fylde Council, Councillor Karen Buckley, said: “This is a fantastic example of how a modest amount of developer funding can bring real, lasting benefits to a local community. By resurfacing the pathway and adding an outdoor gym, Freckleton residents of all ages will enjoy safer access and more ways to stay fit in their local park.”

Freckleton Park | Google

The Parish Council will deliver and manage the works, covering any extra costs beyond the £13,000 and ensuring that the improvements meet the terms of the funding agreement. A formal legal agreement with Fylde Council will ensure that the funds are used correctly and continue to benefit the community for years to come.

The project reflects Fylde Council’s commitment to supporting safe, healthy and welcoming local spaces for everyone.