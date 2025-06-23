A procession of the queens were accompanied by Freckleton Band from the Village Memorial to the Hodgson Playing Fields, Bush Lane.
Children and adult sports were also available to play on the day.
Take a look at some lovely pictures from the event.
1. Freckleton Club Day 2025
Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Freckleton Club Day 2025
Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Freckleton Club Day 2025
Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Freckleton Club Day 2025
Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino
5. Freckleton Club Day 2025
Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino
6. Freckleton Club Day 2025
Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino
