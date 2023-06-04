CARERS and their families will be treated to a free day out at Merlin Entertainments Blackpool attractions, as part of National Carers Week.

Taking place from 5th to 11th June, the week-long event shines a spotlight on the millions of carers across the UK, raising awareness of the challenges they face every day and the support they need.



Merlin Entertainments will be offering 500 tickets to local carers and their families. Attractions involved in the initiative are: The Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds Blackpool, SEA LIFE and the newly launched The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse.

From braving the glass viewing platform at the top of the famous Blackpool Tower, to grabbing a selfie with the stars at Madame Tussauds, to meeting the much-loved Gruffalo, carers and their loved ones can look forward to a day to remember.

The tickets will be valid to use at one attraction throughout the week.



Every year, thousands of individuals and organisations come together to provide support for carers, run activities and highlight the vital role carers play in our communities.

Kate Shane, Regional Director of Merlin Entertainments Blackpool said: “National Carers Week is an incredibly important event where we take a step back and recognise the amazing work they do every single day.



“The ticket giveaway is our way of showing our appreciation to local carers, offering them a chance to come and experience a day out at our attractions and hopefully make some great memories with their loved ones.

“We hope that this initiative will bring joy and respite to those who dedicate their lives to care for others.”